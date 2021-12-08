It’s Lapulapu, not Lapu-Lapu: Ahong pushes for city to be renamed, too

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also wants the city to be renamed to the correct spelling of the country’s first hero.

Chan made this pronouncement after the Malacañang on December 7, 2021 issued a proclamation, saying that Lapulapu should be spelled as ‘Lapulapu’ and not ‘Lapu-Lapu.’

In an interview with local media, Chan welcomed the decision of the national government.

“Daan naman gyud na noh nga atoang Presidente Digong Duterte gustoon niya nga si Lapulapu di parehas sa isda – na mahimong eskabeche. Gusto niya nga pasidungan (ang) usa ka hero,” he said.

The mayor also urged the Lapu-Lapu City Council to make a recommendation before Congress in amending the Lapu-Lapu City Charter (Republic Act No. 3134) since the Palace’s proclamation only covered the national hero’s name and not the law that established Lapu-Lapu City.

Enacted in 1961, the charter elevated and renamed Opon from being a town to becoming a present-day Lapu-Lapu City.

Back then, the basis for the city’s spelling was Lapu-Lapu.

Datu Lapulapu was considered the Philippines’ first hero for defying colonial influence and defending the island of Mactan from European invaders.

The city of Lapu-Lapu was then named on behalf of the legendary chieftain.

Housed within Mactan Shrine – also known as Liberty Shrine – in Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City is a marker that serves the approximate site where the historic Battle of Mactan took place in 1521.

Present-day Lapu-Lapu City is a 1st-class, highly urbanized city in Metro Cebu.

It is where the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s second-busiest airport, is located.

Lapu-Lapu City is also known for playing host to numerous, luxury and high-end resorts in Cebu.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Duterte orders change of name of hero Lapu-Lapu to Lapulapu

Cebu City celebrates Lapulapu Day with unveiling of painting

Lapulapu: Hero behind the myth

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy