Suganob expects tough fight against fellow unbeaten foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boholano prospect Reggie Suganob expects a dogfight against Jerome Baloro when they clash for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) youth junior flyweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 2” this Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Dauis gymnasium in Dauis, Bohol.

Both Suganob and Baloro are unbeaten with the former holding an 8-0 (3 knockout wins) record and the latter with a 6-0 (4KOs) record.

Suganob, a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) graduate of the PMI Colleges in Bohol, said he is confident he can beat Baloro.

“Aggressive siya nga fighter, sige ug sulod unya iyaha kang i-pressure ug maayo, pero confident ra ko makadaog ko ani nga fight. Dili lang ko mo kumpyansa ug mo puntos pud ko ug maayo, dili gyud ko paalkanse every round,” said Suganob who wants to follow the footsteps of his idol, Filipino boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao.

“Pangandoy gyud nako mahimo kong world champion. Akong idol si Manny Pacquiao diha ko nakat-on niya ug hardwork, focus, ug discipline unya akong gi apply sa akong training.”

Suganob is one of the promising Boholano boxers shaped up by the PMI Boxing Stable in Bohol, under the PMI colleges.

Glenn Sasing, PMI Colleges Bohol Sports Coordinator, said they are also expecting a toe-to-toe battle between their prized ward and Baloro. They are also very optimistic that they will win the regional youth title.

“Dili ta makasiguro kay nag training gyud silag maayo pareho, wala pa gyud pildi iyang kontra, pero confident ra mi kay sakto man sad mi sa training. Dili lang gyud niya sayangan ang opportunity, so maningkamot gyud siya,” said Sasing.

Suganob’s trainer, Edsel Burlas, agreed with Sasing, saying they should not be complacent on Friday night’s major bout.

“Sakto mi ug training ani nga fight, ang pinaka importante ani ang masunod niya ang gameplan nga among gibuhat. Kung ma sunod tanan, dako kaayo mig chance makadaog,” said Burlas.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features Omega Boxing Gym’s undefeated prospect Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles (14-0-1, 8KOs), facing Toto “Muscovado” Landero (11-6-2, 2KOs) in a 10-rounder non-title bout.

Regie Suganob’s brother Rodel (4-0-1) is also featured in the fight card. He fights Gary Rojo (9-15-1, 5KOs) for six rounds in the 112lbs division.

Eight other bouts are featured in the undercard. The official weigh-in is on Thursday, December 9.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Suganob siblings victorious in Kumong Bul-anon 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy