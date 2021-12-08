Ellen Adarna sings her own version of her bridal song “Freefall”

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

CEBU, Philippines— Newlywed Ellen Adarna on Instagram shared a video of her singing the song “Freefall” by Hard Candy while playing the piano.

A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna)

“My version of my wedding march,” she wrote.

In the video, Musician Kate Torralba can be heard coaching her.

“Move over @katetorralba,” she jokingly said in her caption.

She said that Torralba became her instant voice coach and videographer at that moment.

“Tawn nahimog voice coach sa background ug videographer,” she added.

“Pasado, pasado. Very good, student,” Torralba can be heard saying in the video.

Torralba sang the song for her when she exchanged wedding vows with Derek Ramsey in Bataan on November 11. /rcg

