Mandaue ready for 5-11 years old vaccination

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City is ready whenever the national government will start the COVID-19 vaccination for 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the Mandaue City Health Office, said they included this age group in their master listing as they expected that they would be included in the vaccination drive.

“In case kung magsugod na ang pagpamakuna sa 5 to 11 (years old), ready nata kay we have the list for this age group,” said Catulong.

She said in their master listing, the city has around 80,000 minors aged 0 to 17 years old.

The national government aims to start the vaccination of this age group by January 2022.

Meanwhile, Catulong also thanked all the individuals who helped with the city’s vaccination program.

Mandaue City was among 23 highly urbanized cities in the country to have achieved herd immunity.

“Dakong pasalamat nato sa tanan nga mga kauban nato nga nakipagbisog nga makab-ot ni siya, finally after nine months kay March man ta nagsugod,” said Catulong.

Based on the December 5 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics, 88 percent of Mandaue’s eligible population have already received their first dose while almost 68 percent are fully vaccinated.

Catulong said despite this, they will continue to encourage and motivate unvaccinated individuals to get inoculated.

/bmjo

