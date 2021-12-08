Only 11 of 500 Mandaue cops remain unvaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Only 11 personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office are still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, Deputy City Director for Operation of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said of the 11 unvaccinated, 9 have medical certificates from their doctors that they cannot be vaccinated because of their health situation while 2 others have decided not to be inoculated against COVID-19 because of their religious beliefs.

MCPO has over 500 personnel.

“Mao nay atong sitwasyun ron, with that dili gyud ta ka pugos sa atoang personnel kay naa may mga medical certificate which is mas eksperto ang ilahang doctor regarding sa possible effect sa vaccine sa ilang mga sakit, we respect their decision,” said Marquez.

Earlier, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Dionardo Carlos said that unvaccinated police personnel will be reassigned to “low risk” duty to avoid getting infected with the virus.

Marquez said they have yet to receive a memorandum from the central office about the matter.

He added that they have also not received a directive to not allow unvaccinated individuals to enter the office.

Marquez said there were just a few people entering their headquarters as only their traffic enforcement unit is catering to clients.

He said they ensure that safety protocols are being followed inside their headquarters like wearing of face mask among others. /rcg

