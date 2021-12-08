Zamboanga Sibugay routs Iligan Archangels, grabs top spot in standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors routed the MFT Iligan Archangels, 82-71, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Wednesday, December 8, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The win pushed the Warriors to the top of the leaderboard with a, 7-4 (win-loss) record, dislodging erstwhile leader, Globalport-MisOr Valientes who sports a 7-3 (win-loss) slate.

The Archangels absorbed their ninth loss to go with three wins to remain at the bottom of the standings.

The Warriors went on a blistering, 28-9, run in the opening period, but the Archangels fought back and sliced their deficit to just eight, 41-49, in the third period.

However, the Warriors retaliated with a 9-0 run to bring back their lead to 17 points, 58-41.

The Archangels made one last attempt for a comeback in the final period where they were able to cut the lead to nine, 69-78, with two minutes left.

Time, however, was the Angels’ biggest enemy as the Warriors refused to surrender their advantage until the final buzzer.

“Ni-remind ko lang sila before the game na huwag maging over-confident. Kaya noong nakakahabol ‘yung Iligan, sinabihan ko sila na huwag mag-relax,” said Warriors head coach Arnold Oliveros, who celebrated his birthday with the huge victory.

The Warriors relied on three Cebuanos; Monbert Arong, Shaq Imperial, and Jaybie Mantilla in their victory against the Archangels.

Arong who played for the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes in the Visayas leg led the Warriors with 23 points on 50 percent shooting from the field to go with four rebounds and two steals.

Imperial chipped in 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Mantilla had 11 points.

Lugie Cuyos tallied 18 points with five rebounds for Iligan while playing assistant coach Rendell Dela Rea and Eugene Torres added 11 and 10 points, respectively. /rcg

BOX SCORES:

Zamboanga Sibugay 82 – Arong 23, Imperial 14, Mantilla 11, Sorela 8, Caunan 8, Octobre 5, Dumapig 4, Tayongtong 4, Bangcoyan 3, Lacastesantos 2, Almocera 0, Acain 0, Albrecht 0.

Iligan 71 – Cuyos 18, Dela Rea 11, Torres 10, Cecilio 9, Aparice 8, Quinga 5, Rivera 4, Bernardino 2, Tagolimot 2, Bautista 2, Benitez 0, Andrade 0.

Quarterscores: 28-9, 47-33, 67-51, 82-71.

