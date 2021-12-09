No conflict within Partido Barug – Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reiterated that there is no conflict within the administration’s party, Partido Barug.

Rama made this statement after the Daluz-led Panaghiusa group on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, announced several changes in their party.

“It will not affect (changes in Panaghiusa),” Rama told reporters in a press interview.

Panaghiusa on Wednesday formally announced their support for the Presidency and Vice-Presidency of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, respectively.

The group has also elected former City Administrator and lawyer Floro Casas Jr. as its new chairperson. Casas replaced the late Mayor Edgardo Labella.

On the other hand, Rama said Partido Barug is still waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte to announce who he will be endorsing in the May 2022 polls after Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go withdrew his candidacy as President.

“I’m waiting. I’m in contact with them again,” said Rama.

Panaghiusa and the Garcias’ KUSUG groups are allies under Partido Barug, the city’s ruling party.

/bmjo

