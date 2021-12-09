Marian Rivera meets baby Zoe: ‘Namiss ko tuloy mga anak ko’

CEBU, Philippines — Marian Rivera bonds with Sofia Andres’ daughter Zoe at the plane on her way to Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant where she is one of the judges.

On Andres’ Instagram story, she admitted that she was “stunned” with Rivera.

“I wont’ lie..Im stunned @marianrivera. Thank you for this ate!” Andres wrote.

Sharing the same IG stories, Rivera wrote “Awww with super cute baby Zoe… Namiss ko tuloy mga anak ko.”

Rivera was off to Israel for her Miss Universe judging stint while Andres was traveling to Madrid with partner Daniel Miranda and baby Zoe for a family vacation.

The Miss Universe organization recently unveils the pageant’s selection committee, which Rivera will be part of.

Meanwhile, Andres who already arrived in Madrid, Spain shared some snaps with partner Daniel Miranda during their “first night” in the Spanish city.

