15 modernized PUJs to ply routes from Talisay City-IT Park

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 15 modernized Public Utility Jeepney (PUJs) will be operational today, Saturday, December 11, 2021, after these are officially blessed and turned over on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the grounds of the Talisay City Hall.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas, during his opening speech, expressed gratitude over this development, especially for those Talisay City residents who would be benefitting from these new units with a route going to the Cebu IT Park or others working in Cebu City.

Gullas said that this partnership with other agencies would help workers, especially those working as call center agents to go to and from their respective workplaces easily and safely.

“Akoang nakita is ubay-ubay gayud ang nagtrabaho sa syudad nga makabenepisyo ani. Of course, the main source of transportation in the City of Talisay is tricycle but if we are going to travel inter-cities, I think this is a way to go,” Gullas said.

(As far as I observed, there are a lot of individuals working in Cebu City that will benefit from this. Of course, the main source of transportation in the City of Talisay is tricycle, but if we are going to travel inter-cities, I think this is a way to go.)

Jeffrey Solad, one of the 15 drivers who will start plying routes on Saturday, December 11, 2021, a resident of barangay Lahug in Cebu City, said that they were among those drivers who were affected by the pandemic and temporarily stopped working. As for this new development in Talisay City, he said that he was called by the management and was included to these drivers.

Solad was a former traditional jeepney driver and is currently using modernized ones for about two years already. This Talisay City-IT Park route has a minimum fee of P11 subject to changes according to its distance.

Joy Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority, reminds these drivers to be responsible in maneuvering their unit for their safety, the passengers, and other people and vehicles.

READ: Traditional jeepneys no longer ‘kings of road’ in Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy