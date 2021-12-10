PBA to welcome back fans as games return to Big Dome starting Dec. 15 

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to welcome its fans back to the venues in a limited capacity starting Wednesday, December 15, 2021, league commissioner Willie Marcial announced Friday, December 10.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has allowed the PBA to host its games at its de facto home floor of Smart Araneta Coliseum with only fully-vaccinated fans in attendance.

Marcial said only 3,000 to 4,000 fans will be allowed inside the Big Dome. Fans are also required to present their vaccination card and government ID at the entrances.

Health and safety protocols inside the venue will also be observed including a two-seat apart arrangement.

The league will hold the rest of its Governors’ Cup games in the Quezon City venue, including the Christmas Day event.

Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City has also given the PBA the green light for the fans’ return, but only around 1,000 to 3,000 in number.

In an article in the league’s website, Marcial said all matches of the season-ending meet, including Leg 6 and the grand finals of the 3×3 Lakas Ng Tatlo, will be played in the PBA’s original home until the end of the year.

“So by Wednesday, maglalaro na tayo sa Araneta kasama ang mga fans,” said Marcial.

This will be the first time since March 8, 2020, during the opener of the 45th season, that fans will finally be allowed to watch the games although on a limited capacity at the moment.

The number of fans will be expected to increase, especially once the National Capital Region (NCR) is declared under Alert Level 1 status.

The league has been holding games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig since it ushered the final conference of the season last December 8.

