Experience Mandaue Exhibit shows off Tatak Mandaue products

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC) has opened on Friday, December 10, 2021, its first Experience Mandaue Exhibit at the Mantawi International Drive Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

This is to celebrate the excellence, ingenuity and the resiliency of the Tatak’s Mandaue enterprises amid the COVID pandemic

MIPAC continues to promote Mandaue City’s local products, services, and places through the #Choose Mandaue Brand Campaign. It continues to be MIPAC’s umbrella program for its substantial contribution to the economic recovery of the city.

The Christmas edition Experience Mandaue Exhibit is open for the public to enjoy and experience Mandaue’s pride with 22 Tatak Mandaue Enterprises from both 2020 and 2021 and with other participating companies for the exhibit.

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will last until Sunday, December 12.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, MIPAC executive director, said they aimed to continue to help small and micro businesses that had been affected by the pandemic by promoting their products online.

Cabahug said that they with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry offered their services to small and medium enterprises such as conducting trainings and orientation for business development, product development, business integrators for those who had ideas but did not know how to start a business.

Small and medium businesses thanked MIPAC as they said their sales increased after their products were promoted.

