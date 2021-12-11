CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Bringing light of Christmas behind prison bars

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Bringing Jesus, the light amid the darkness, to many people so that they can change for the better is what lighted Christmas tree means to the warden of the Cebu City Jail.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva, Cebu City Jail warden, would want them, the persons deprived of liberty or the jails inmates, to remember that probability of changing would always be there if one would seek for it.

Abueva said that light could be made brighter by bringing Jesus Christ nearer to the inmates and with that light the chance to change for the better.

“This made me redefine what BJMP (Bureau of Jail and Penology) is. For me, during this Yuletide season, BJMP means Bringing Jesus to Many People. As jail officers, we don’t only secure our PDL (persons deprived of liberty) but we also touch their lives,” Abueva said.

He said that people commit sin and fall into darkness and some inmates were held behind bars for their involvement to different unlawful acts.

Abueva said that despite them being in jail, these PDLs could always turn to Jesus and change for the better and they should always remember that they were not exempted from changing for the better.

As Christmas draws near, Abueva and the Cebu City Jail personnel light a Christmas tree at the facility hoping everyone can see the light of hope that Christmas and the birth of Jesus brings to everyone.

The Christmas lights from the tree highlights the acronym for BJMP this Christmas — Bringing Jesus to Many People.

The BJMP Christmas tree, adorned with gold, red, and blue lights, was officially lighted on Friday evening, December 10, 2021 inside the Cebu City Jail.

Jail personnel and inmates witnessed the bright colorful lights of the tree switched on as a symbol that Christmas draws near and is celebrated even in the most challenging of places to be like the Cebu City Jail.

/dbs

