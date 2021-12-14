Grand Residences welcomes holidays with Christmas tree lighting, turnover ceremony

To celebrate success and prosperity, the city-within-a-city development, Grand Residences by Grand Land Inc., ushers into the Holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony last December 11, 2021, at Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Spearheaded by Ryan Bernard Go, Grand Land Inc. president; and Tina Pestano, Grand Land Inc. vice president; the Christmas tree lighting ceremony was also graced by distinguished guests and unit owners.

The award-winning real estate developer showcases a Christmas tree that is one of a kind and sentimental to them. It is a ribbon-themed Christmas tree adorned with stars that symbolizes unity, sacrifice, and hope.

The lighting ceremony also marked the turnover of the clubhouse and other amenities to unit owners.

We want to have a Christmas tree that is unique and not common. And we want to give and turn over our clubhouse and amenities to our unit owners. This is a way of wrapping it and showing that we are committed to giving them what we promised Ryan Bernard Go, President of Grand Land Inc.

Go also says that Grand Land Inc’s recent accomplishments included winning five awards in different categories in this year’s Dot Property Philippines Awards—Best Developer Cebu, Best Investment Property Cebu for Grand Residences Cebu, Best Mid-Range Housing Development for City Homes Minglanilla, Best Services Apartment Philippines for Dusit D2 Residences, and People’s Choice Award.

Pestano welcomes everyone to Grand Residences and celebrates the Christmas season in a city-within-a-concept condominium project surrounded by natural raised lawns, abundant sub-tropical landscaping, vine-draped terrace, and generous open gardens that provide ample space for entertainment and family gatherings.

This resort-style living experience is strategically located in an upper-class neighborhood. It has a wide range of leisure and fitness facilities to choose from. The features with then development are like having one’s private city resort club at the comfort of their backyards.

Two of the development’s five residential towers have been launched and are now entirely sold with a 75 percent occupancy rate. During the pandemic, the third tower, North Tower A, has already been turned over to unit owners.

The fourth tower is still under construction but has been topped off. It will house the service residences in partnership with Dusit International, a first-class residence that will occupy the last 10 floors of the North Tower B.

Grand Residences’ units are priced around P4 million. And they offer a rent-to-own program for potential unit owners. The development project sits in a 3.2-hectare land within walking distance to Cebu City’s business and leisure district.

