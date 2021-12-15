Rama: Vaccinations suspended, City Hall under skeletal workforce for #OdettePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Hall will maintain a skeletal workforce on December 16 and 17, 2021, when Typhoon Odette is expected to hit Cebu.

Mayor Michael Rama said that in order to keep employees and residents alike safe from the onslaught of the incoming typhoon, the City Hall services will be suspended on the two days.

Only emergency and frontline services will be fully functional during the typhoon while some essential offices will maintain a skeletal workforce.

“I am of the position that even City Hall would only be on the frontline. Di man sad mahimo nga dili makolekta ang basura, di sad mahimo nga siradoan ang City Health ang CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center),” said Rama.

No public transaction will be done in the two days as residents are also encouraged to stay at home and prepare for the incoming typhoon. Any transaction can wait until the weather has cleared.

Vaccinations in all fixed and pop-up sites are also suspended so the public will not have to risk their lives to get vaccinated.

“I would rather they (residents) stay at home,” said Rama.

The distribution of financial assistance for senior citizens will also be moved from December 18 to December 19, 2021, due to the expected weather disturbance.

The schedule for distribution will be on December 19 for fully vaccinated seniors, December 20 for the partially vaccinated, and December 21 for the unvaccinated.

The venue would still be at the gyms and designated distribution areas such as public elementary schools, depending on the barangay.

Private establishments are also encouraged to suspend work for their employees especially for on-site workers.

Rama understands that many industries cannot suspend work such as the medical establishments, Business Outsource Processing (BPO), and others, so he encourages them to house their employees safe in their buildings.

“Keep them in the building, do not make them travel anymore,” he said.

The mayor will no longer be issuing an official directive for private establishments to suspend work as this should be automatic with the raising of a storm signal.

He said the establishments should be cognizant on keeping their employees as safe as possible during the storm.

