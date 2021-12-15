At least 20 venues for Misa de Gallo in Consolacion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu— The local government of Consolacion will have at least 20 venues for the celebration of Misa de Gallo, which will start on Thursday dawn, December 16, 2021.

The venues include the San Narciso Parish and some of the chapels and gymnasiums of the town.

Aside from the numerous venues, there are also several schedules of masses in a day to prevent crowd gatherings in each mass.

There will be masses that will begin at 3 a.m, 4 a.m, 4:30 a.m, 5 a.m, and 5:30 a.m in different venues.

The San Narciso Parish will only hold a mass every 4 a.m.

There will also be Simbang Gabi in some of the venues that will start at 7 p.m.

Police Major Jude Cebrero, chief of the Consolacion Police Station, said they will deploy police officers and force multipliers at the venues starting Wednesday night until the end of the New Year celebration.

Cebrero added that there will also be patrol cars patrolling the town to secure parishioners who will be traveling to the venues.

Mayor Joannes Joyjoy Alegado is urging parishioners to wear a face mask and always observe social distancing.

The mayor is also encouraging unvaccinated individuals if possible to just watch the mass online to avoid the risk of getting infected.

Currently, the city has no active COVID-19 case.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Archdiocese of Cebu on Misa de Gallo amid #OdettePH: ‘The show must go on’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy