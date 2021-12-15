Lapu suspends work, classes due to #OdettePH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Classes in public schools and work in public offices are suspended in Lapu-Lapu City starting Thursday, December 16, 2021, until Friday, December 17.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday, December 15 to mitigate the effects of typhoon Odette and so that Oponganons can prepare against the typhoon which is expected to hit Cebu on those days.

“Nigawas kita ug memorandum nga i-suspenso ang atong klase sa mga pampubliko nga eskwelahan, trabaho sa mga pampubliko nga opisina, sugod ugmang adlawa, Disyembre 16, hangtod sa adlaw nga Biyernes, Disyembre 17,” Chan said during his address to Oponganon through his Facebook page.

Chan urged private schools and companies to also do the same.

“Ang maong memorandum giawhag ang mga pribadong eskwelahan ug pribadong kompaniya nga mosuspenso sa klase ug trabaho,” he added.

The mayor added that he also ordered the closure of the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market starting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The city also suspended the distribution of cash assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) on December 18 and 19, 2021.

Chan said that based on the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), typhoon Odette is expected to make landfall in the city on Thursday, at around 10:00 p.m. which may raise the public storm signal of the city to signal no. 3.

On Wednesday, Cebu was placed under signal no. 1.

Chan also asked barangay officials to activate their disaster teams and implement force evacuations to residents located in low-lying and coastal areas, that are prone to flooding and storm surges.

He also ordered barangays to identify and prepare evacuation centers for their residents.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Camotes under Storm Signal No. 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy