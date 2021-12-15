Northern, central Cebu, under Signal no. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The northern and central portions of Cebu are now under Storm Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Odette.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) made this announcement in its Facebook bulletin posted at 8 p.m., on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The areas under Signal No. 2 include the local government units (LGUs) of San Fernando, City of Naga, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Santa Fe, and Camotes Islands.

The entire province of Bohol is also placed under Storm Signal Number 2.

Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing are expected within 24 hours in the said areas.

The eye of Odette is currently estimated based at 535 kilometers (km) East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 445 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/hr) near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, moving westward at 20 km/h.

On the forecast track, the center of Odette is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Surigao Provinces or southern portion of Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon.

Afterwards, the center of Odette will continue moving generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

/bmjo

READ MORE: #OdettePH: Heavy equipment ready in Cebu City for possible flooding, landslide

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy