Lapu takes extra steps to mitigate effects of #OdettePH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government took additional precautions to mitigate the effect of typhoon Odette as the city was placed under storm signal no. 3 on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in his Facebook page, announced the temporary closure of their vaccination sites on Thursday and Friday.

The city has also prepared 46 evacuation centers from 23 barangays to help evacuees.

Chan urged other barangays to identify an evacuation center.

Lapu-Lapu City consists of 30 barangays.

“Aduna na tay gipang-andam nga mga evacuation areas nga mao ang atong mga eskwelahan, barangay hall ug covered court. Kung nagpuyo ka sa high risk areas, mas maayo sa sayo pa mo-evacuate na ta. Palihug sa pagcontact sa inyung barangay sa eksaktong mga lokasyon sa sites,” Chan’s post read.

Earlier, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRMMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said that they already prepositioned relief goods to barangays in Olango Island, especially in the islet barangays of Caubian, Caohagan and Pangan-an.

Aside from food items, the city has also prepared non food items, such as clothes and blankets, that evacuated families can use.

“Ato nang gipaandam ang atong mga barangay lakip na ang ilang mga rescue vehicles. Andam na pod ang mga kagamitan sa atong mga emergency responders team o DRRMO, sa yuta o sa dagat man,” he added.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Chan issued a memorandum ordering the suspension of classes in public schools and work in public offices on Thursday and Friday.

Chan also urged private schools and companies to do the same, so that their workers can prepare for the typhoon.

The mayor also gave some reminders to Oponganons.

“I-charge nang daan ang inyung mga gadgets sama sa radio, cellphones, tablets, laptops o uban pa nga pwede ninyung magamit para makakuha og mga balita gikan sa internet, radyo or TV. I-charge na pod daan ang inyung mga emergency lights, flashlights o uban pang pwede ninyung magamit kung ugaling adunay power outage. Posible nga adunay madaot nga mga kable o wire sa mga poste sama sa internet o telepono busa mas maayo magpalit og load para aduna kamoy pangtawag, pangtext ug pang-internet. Mag-andam daan og tubig mainom ug panggamit sa balay kay posible sab nga maapektohan ang linya sa tubig,” he said.

