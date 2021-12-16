List of evacuation areas in Lapu-Lapu City
Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—This is the list of evacuation areas here that will be ready to accept evacuees due to the threats of Typhoon Odette.
The typhoon, which has an international name of Rai, is expected to hit Metro Cebu on Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021.
Lapu-Lapu, and most of Cebu, is under storm signal no. 3.
Here is the list:
BARANGAY AGUS
• Agus Elementary School
• Covered Court / Gym
BARANGAY BABAG
• Babag 1 Elementary School
• Babag 2 Elementary School
• Tiangue Elementary School
• Timpoloc Elementary School
BARANGAY BARING
• Baring Elementary School
BARANGAY BASAK
• Basak Elementary School
• Sudtonggan Elementary School
• Masulog Elementary School
• Basak Covered Court / Gym
BARANGAY BUAYA
• Buaya Elementary School
• Covered Court / Gym
BARANGAY CALAWISAN
• Kalawisan Elementary School
BARANGAY CANJULAO
• Canjulao Elementary School
BARANGAY CAOHAGAN
• Caohagan Elementary School
BARANGAY CAUBIAN
• Caubian Elementary School
• Caubian National High School
BARANGAY CAW-OY
• Mini Hoopsdome
BARANGAY GUN-OB
• Gun-ob Elementary School
• Gun-ob National High School
BARANGAY IBO
• Ibo Elementary School
BARANGAY MACTAN
• Base 3 Mactan High School
• Mactan Covered Court / Gym
• Mactan National High School
BARANGAY MARIBAGO
• Maribago Elementary School
• Buyong Elementary School
• Looc Daycare Center
• Datag Daycare Center
• Basketball Gyms
• Contact No: 09668044801
BARANGAY MARIGONDON
• Marigondon Elementary School
BARANGAY PAJO
• New building beside Pajo Gym
• Contact # Pajo Brgy. Hall 3401893
• Kap Lyndel Bullos 09239256969
BARANGAY PUNTA ENGAÑO
• Punta Engaño Elementary School
• Punta Engaño National High School
BARANGAY PUSOK
• Pusok Elementary School
BARANGAY SABANG
• Sabang Elementary School
BARANGAY STA ROSA
• Santa Rosa Elementary School
• Santa Rosa National High School
BARANGAY TALIMA
• Talima Elementary School
• Mini Hoopsdome
BARANGAY TINGO
• Tingo Elementary School
• Tingo National High School
BARANGAY TUNGASAN
• Tungasan Elementary School
The list is expected to be updated from time to time within the day.
/bmjo
