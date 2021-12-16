List of evacuation areas in Lapu-Lapu City

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—This is the list of evacuation areas here that will be ready to accept evacuees due to the threats of Typhoon Odette.

The typhoon, which has an international name of Rai, is expected to hit Metro Cebu on Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021.

Lapu-Lapu, and most of Cebu, is under storm signal no. 3.

READ: 39 areas in Cebu placed under Storm Signal No. 3 as #OdettePH further intensifies

Here is the list:

BARANGAY AGUS

• Agus Elementary School

• Covered Court / Gym

BARANGAY BABAG

• Babag 1 Elementary School

• Babag 2 Elementary School

• Tiangue Elementary School

• Timpoloc Elementary School

BARANGAY BARING

• Baring Elementary School

BARANGAY BASAK

• Basak Elementary School

• Sudtonggan Elementary School

• Masulog Elementary School

• Basak Covered Court / Gym

BARANGAY BUAYA

• Buaya Elementary School

• Covered Court / Gym

BARANGAY CALAWISAN

• Kalawisan Elementary School

BARANGAY CANJULAO

• Canjulao Elementary School

BARANGAY CAOHAGAN

• Caohagan Elementary School

BARANGAY CAUBIAN

• Caubian Elementary School

• Caubian National High School

BARANGAY CAW-OY

• Mini Hoopsdome

BARANGAY GUN-OB

• Gun-ob Elementary School

• Gun-ob National High School

BARANGAY IBO

• Ibo Elementary School

BARANGAY MACTAN

• Base 3 Mactan High School

• Mactan Covered Court / Gym

• Mactan National High School

BARANGAY MARIBAGO

• Maribago Elementary School

• Buyong Elementary School

• Looc Daycare Center

• Datag Daycare Center

• Basketball Gyms

• Contact No: 09668044801

BARANGAY MARIGONDON

• Marigondon Elementary School

BARANGAY PAJO

• New building beside Pajo Gym

• Contact # Pajo Brgy. Hall 3401893

• Kap Lyndel Bullos 09239256969

BARANGAY PUNTA ENGAÑO

• Punta Engaño Elementary School

• Punta Engaño National High School

BARANGAY PUSOK

• Pusok Elementary School

BARANGAY SABANG

• Sabang Elementary School

BARANGAY STA ROSA

• Santa Rosa Elementary School

• Santa Rosa National High School

BARANGAY TALIMA

• Talima Elementary School

• Mini Hoopsdome

BARANGAY TINGO

• Tingo Elementary School

• Tingo National High School

BARANGAY TUNGASAN

• Tungasan Elementary School

The list is expected to be updated from time to time within the day.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy