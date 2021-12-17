Pagasa: Typhoon Odette weakens as it makes landfall in Carcar City at 10 p.m

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Odette weakens as it makes landfall in the vicinity of Carcar City in southern Cebu at 10 p.m. today, December 16.

That is according to the 11 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Odette,” which is seen to be moving westward at 35 kilometers per hour (kph), has maximum sustained winds at 175 (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

According to the state weather bureau, “Odette” is forecast to move westward traversing Negros Island and passing the Panay Gulf.

It is expected to be at the Sulu Sea tomorrow morning (December 17) and is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan tomorrow.

According to Pagasa’s 11 p.m. weather bulletin, storm signal No. 4 continues to be hoisted over the central and southern portions of Cebu including the tricities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, Toledo, Talisay City, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungajan, San Fernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander. /rcg

