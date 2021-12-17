LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Mandaue City, Cebu–Cebu City and the rest of Cebu were among those badly hit by the strength of typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

In a bulletin of Pagasa issued at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Odette was said to have maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.

Cebu felt the brunt of this typhoon as it wreaked havoc in major cities of the province, including Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Here are some photos of the aftermath of Odette taken the day after the storm:

`/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘Odette’ now over Panay Gulf as it heads towards Palawan — Pagasa

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy