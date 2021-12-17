LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Mandaue City, Cebu–Cebu City and the rest of Cebu were among those badly hit by the strength of typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.
In a bulletin of Pagasa issued at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Odette was said to have maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.
Cebu felt the brunt of this typhoon as it wreaked havoc in major cities of the province, including Cebu City and Mandaue City.
Here are some photos of the aftermath of Odette taken the day after the storm:
Trees are uprooted in this driveway of a hotel in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Branches of trees are seen on the road in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Branches of trees are seen on the road in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A utility post topples in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A utility post topples in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A trees is uprooted in a residential area in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The extent of the damage caused by by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Branches of trees are seen on the road in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Traffic lights and utility posts are damaged along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City as the damage done by typhoon Odette is now clearer on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after the storm wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The giant Christmas tree in Fuente Osmeña toppled over due to the strength of typhoon Odette. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The giant Christmas tree in Fuente Osmeña toppled over due to the strength of typhoon Odette. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A homeless man is seen amid the wreckage along Fuente Osmeña rotunda in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Some of the damaged structures along the Fuente Osmeña rotunda in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Trees are seen on the road leading to the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Trees are seen on the road leading to the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A branch of a tree hangs on a wire in front the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Trees are seen on the road leading to the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Some of the damaged structures in downtown Cebu City seen on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Grace Ann Gabuya Rosal
Some of the damaged structures in downtown Cebu City seen on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Grace Ann Gabuya Rosal
Some of the damaged structures in downtown Cebu City seen on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Grace Ann Gabuya Rosal
Some of the damaged structures in downtown Cebu City seen on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Grace Ann Gabuya Rosal
Some of the damaged structures in downtown Cebu City seen on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Broken trees seen on along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City on Friday, December 17, 2021, a day after typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoal
Container vans in a yard in Mandaue City were not spared from the wrath of typhoon Odette. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A tree in front the badly damaged Cebu International Convention Center in Mandaue City is uprooted due to typhoon Odette. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A tree in front the badly damaged Cebu International Convention Center in Mandaue City is uprooted due to typhoon Odette. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
