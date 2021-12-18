We need power – Cebu City Mayor Rama tells NGCP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City needs power as soon as possible.

This was the message of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to hasten the rehabilitation of the Visayas Grid.

The return of electricity is expected to solve the problem of water supply in the city as the water supply is dependent on the availability of power, making the two utilities intertwined.

Rama said that as electric power and water supply continued to be cut off, it will be difficult for the city to get back on its feet.

The mayor said he understands that even Visayan Electric (formerly VECO) can only do what they can to fix all the broken posts within their franchise area.

“VECO is connecting with me Mr. Perdices Anton and you know he texted me bisag dili pa makatrabaho ang NGCP sila mismo ilang gibuhat ilang kaugalingong connection diha sa Ermita ilang i-energize basin nalang it can help address sa atong concern on power requirement,” said Rama.

Rama appeals to the power corporations to bring back electricity as soon as possible for areas where it is safe to do so.

Some areas still need rehabilitation especially with broken posts posing danger to the residents.

However, the mayor reiterates that power is desperately needed in Cebu. Aside from the return of power in the grid, the city needs as many generators as it can get.

Generators are needed for the water pumps of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) so water can return to the households.

Rama urged petrol companies to aid their branches here in Cebu by sending in generators for their gasoline stations.

Long lines have crowded any open gasoline station. Aside from the high demand, the stations have been using manual pumps as well.

“These (corporations) are millionaires. There are ships, they can send generators here,” said Rama.

For now, the oil supply in Cebu City is still stable, but electricity would help prevent an eventual shortage.

Electricity has yet to return to the majority of the areas in Cebu City and only buildings or houses with generators have electricity.

The NGCP said in a statement they are now assessing the damage in the Visayas grid and they will be making an update on the timeline for the return of power within the day. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy