Giving Joy: Tabal shares food to those in need

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Instead of allowing the meat in her refrigerator to spoil due to the power outage here, Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal decided to make good use of it by sharing it with those in need.

A day after super typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in Cebu City and the rest of the province, the Olympian Tabal got busy at the kitchen and cooked the meat for packed meals that will be given to those who live near her home.

“#PackedMeals for everybody. Openly gave it to those who will knock our door, to some who were not able to cook coz of electricity shut down, and also gave it people who helped clean the road. It’s just we need to cook the karne inside the ref coz madaot na without electricity. #OdettePH #BangonCebu.” her caption to a Facebook post read.

Majority of Cebu continues to experience power outage due to the damage Odette brought on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

The super typhoon packed maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 255 km/h when it hit Cebu.

Thought it toppled power lines, the typhoon failed to put down the Cebuano spirit. And Tabal’s action is just proof of that.

Daghang salamat, Joy! /bmjo