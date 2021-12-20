No reported theft and robbery incidents in some areas in Cebu City so far 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in some stations here said there were no reported theft and robbery incidents in their areas of jurisdiction after super typhoon Odette pummeled the region on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

Despite the blackout in the city caused by the wrath of the super typhoon, police stations in Parian, Carbon, and Talamban said there were no logged incidents since Thursday night.

They said that they will continuously monitor their respective areas of responsibility and conduct constant patrolling to deny thieves the chance to take advantage of the situation.

Cebu City remains to struggle for electricity and water due to toppled lines caused by Odette’s wrath, making some residents vulnerable to thieves.

Apart from theft and robbery incidents, police in Carbon Police Station said that they are not also easing up on their monitoring of health protocols, considering that they are expecting an influx of crowd, especially in water stations within their AOR.

Earlier today, residents of Sitio Bato in barangay Ermita flocked the area to secure water supply provided by the barangay.

Some residents there told CDN Digital that they have been waiting since early dawn on Saturday for this.

For their side, Carbon police said that they have at least three mobile patrols who will monitor their AOR. Their monitoring includes observance of health protocols.

/bmjo

RELATED STORY:

Police to deploy additional manpower in south Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy