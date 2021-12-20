Police to deploy additional manpower in south Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Additional police officers will be deployed in localities here that bore the brunt of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they will be deploying at least 50 police personnel assigned at the north to the southern and western portions of the province.

Aside from helping local governments recover from the disaster, Soriano said the police will also be helping their fellow police officers in the affected areas get back on their feet.

“Some of our personnel actually lost their houses. We are still finalizing the figures as to how many of our police officers were affected,” said Soriano in Cebuano.

As of December 20, a total of 33 individuals from the towns died due to Odette. Most of them were crushed by felled debris such as concrete blocks, trees, and roofs.

Tens of thousands of families in southern Cebu are still left with no electricity, running supply of water, and functioning telecommunication lines. /bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Death toll in entire Cebu rises to 68 due to #OdettePH

Gov’t commits P2 billion to aid victims of Typhoon Odette

LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy