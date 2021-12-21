To everyone who did not hesitate to lend a hand, daghang salamat!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Daghang salamat!

To all the people who stepped forward to ensure the safety and well-being of all the Cebuanos.

After the devastation caused by super typhoon Odette, a lot of people not just in Cebu, but also in Southern Leyte, Bohol, Siargao and Palawan were left with little or no water and electricity at all for five days now.

Our modern day heroes are faced with a big challenge with these inconveniences.

Allow this read to take away a little of our worries and anxieties and remind us how blessed we still are.

In this read, CDN Digital would like to thank all the rescuers, weather specialists, linemen, personnel of water suppliers, employees of stores selling our basic necessities, gasoline station attendants, hospitality workers, government personnel, hospital staff, street cleaners, road clearing personnel, IT workers, and our colleagues in the local media who never wavered in delivering service to the Cebunaos despite the threats and the inconveniences caused by super typhoon Odette.

They continued day and night to deliver service and despite the challenge caused by not having enough power supply and water and teleco signal.

To all the neighbors, who opened their doors to help others, thank you!

We also thank the Señor Santo Niño for always sustaining, not just our daily needs, but our faith that after this catastrophe, we shall rise again.

There are a lot of people we still have to thank, let them feel your simple appreciation in the comment section below.

Today, let us allow gratitude to rise and power these men and women who are striving day and night in order to help in the recovery of our beloved Cebu.

Maayong Pasko! / dcb