PSC gives aid to athletes affected by super typhoon Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has come to the aid of national team athletes who were affected by Typhoon Odette’s wrath in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

A total of 85 athletes and 20 coaches, including several Cebuanos, across 24 sports were affected by Typhoon Odette, which wreaked havoc in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

Each of the athletes and coaches will receive P15,000 within this week as cash assistance for them from the PSC. Aside from that, the PSC earlier released P10,000 gift cash for all national athletes for Christmas.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez has been closely monitoring the situation of the typhoon last week until the aftermath.

He then initiated the relief operation for all affected athletes of the PSC by sending more than 10,000 bottles of drinking water and 900 units of mattresses.

The Special Services Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which also oversees the detailed service of the country’s military-athletes, partnered with the PSC to ensure that these goods and subsequent packages will reach the intended recipients.

A P50,000 financial aid for the rehabilitation of the weightlifting gym in Bohol has also been approved for release to start immediate repairs.

“My heart breaks for them. Na-pandemic na, binagyo pa,” comments Ramirez.

However, he also said that it is during these times where the heart of champions beat stronger.

“They are trained to overcome, to survive and to win. They might be sad for a while but the champions in them will prod them to rise up and help themselves and those around them so that together they can get through this.”

Among those affected by the typhoon, are several Cebuanos who vied in the recently concluded IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

These weightlifters are Olympian Elreen Ando, Fernando Agad, Dexter Tabique, and John Februar Ceniza along with their coaches Christopher Bureros and Ramon Solis.

Boholana weightlifter Vanessa Sarno is also affected by the typhoon along with SEA Games gold medalist in women’s marathon Mary Joy Tabal, and Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

