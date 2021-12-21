Capitol to meet with banks to address long queues in ATMs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is expected to meet with executives from the country’s top banking firms to address long queues in automated teller machines (ATMs).

“I will be calling a meeting with the large commercial banks to see what they can do to ease this problem,” said Garcia in a recent press interview.

“Actually, this is temporary. We hope that the temporary will be solved sooner than later because we’re also trying to solve other problems. And I hope they will not add on to our other problems,” she added.

It’s been five days since Typhoon Odette battered Cebu, knocking out power, running water supply, and telecommunication networks.

In Metro Cebu, only a few areas have been reenergized, starting in areas where critical establishments and institutions are such as hospitals.

With no power, only a few ATMs are functioning, in particular those powered by generator sets.

As a result, long queues are seen in establishments where ATMs are operational. People, especially those in Cebu City, would start lining for the ATM as early as 6 a.m.

The entire island of Cebu is under a state of calamity due to the devastation Odette left. At least 78 people already died.

