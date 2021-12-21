Cebu City residents affected by typhoon to receive financial assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents here will get financial assistance from the government that can be used to rebuild homes or structures destroyed by super typhoon Odette (international name Rai).

Mayor Michael Rama said on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that P600 million was allotted for financial aid to residents.

“What is important is that we already have P1 billion budget for relief response,” he said.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the chairperson for City Disaster Council, said that households will receive from P5,000 to P15,000 per broken structure.

The guidelines for such has yet to be released but Carillo assured the distribution will start after Christmas.

The financial assistance will also be based on the structure, but it is not clear if only home owners will receive the aid, or renters or sharers will also receive aid.

Furthermore, burial assistance for the families who suffered casualties will be P15,000 per casualty.

As of December 21, 2021, there are now 17 casualties in the city, with four still missing in Barangay Lahug.

Deaths were recorded in Barangay Apas and Tisa with three each, two in Barangay Basak Pardo, and one each in Barangays Buhisan, Kamputhaw, Lahug, Lusaran, Pit-os, San Roque, San Nicolas Proper, T. Padilla, and Tejero.

