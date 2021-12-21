Pinoy ‘Ruthless’ Duno takes on formidable American foe on Jan. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The hard-hitting “Ruthless” Romero Duno will test his mettle anew by facing a formidable foe in Frank Martin on January 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The 26-year-old Duno of Cotabato City is riding on a three-fight win streak to virtually recover from his devastating defeat against Ryan Garcia in 2019 for the vacant WBC silver lightweight and WBO NABO lightweight titles.

Duno, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s top prospects, was knocked out in the first round of their bout that happened at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

However, that bitter past has already been buried.

Duno won his next three bouts via knockouts. He knocked out fellow Filipino Angelito Merin last year in his comeback bout in General Santos City.

He then added two more knockout victories this year against Paraguayan Ramon Elizer Esperanza and Jonathan Perez of Colombia. Both bouts were held in Miami, Florida.

This time, however, Duno will need to beat American Frank Martin to determine if he’s got what it takes to follow the footsteps of his accomplished stablemate, Reymart Gaballo, the former WBC interim bantamweight champion.

Martin, also 26, has an unbeaten record of 14 wins with 10 knockouts.

Duno, meanwhile, has a 24-2 (win-loss) record with 19 knockouts.

Martin, from Detroit, Michigan has fought a Filipino before in Reymond Yanong. He knocked out Yanong in the sixth round last 2020 at the Sam’s Town Hotel in Las Vegas.

/bmjo

