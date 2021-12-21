Crackdown on unauthorized fuel retailers in Cebu City starts Dec. 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City will start to go after unauthorized gasoline retailers starting Wednesday, December 23, 2021.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama signed the authorization to enforce, issue citations, and even close down gasoline stations and retailers that will sell fuel at an unreasonably high price.

The mayor earlier issued a directive prohibiting queuing along roads leading to gasoline stations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and limiting purchase for each vehicle to only 20 liters except for government and public service vehicles.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, the head of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), said that they will be holding operations all around the city to go after abusive retailers.

However, he noted that they will be lenient with unauthorized retailers who are selling their fuel at a reasonable price, or at a price close to that of gasoline stations.

“Lenient lang gyod ta because we also do not want nga mawad-an og resource ang kana nga community nya wala na gyod diay makwaan,” said Limquiaco.

Certain mountain barangays may have pop up retailers because no gasoline stations exist in the area.

For unauthorized fuel retailers that have priced their gasoline unreasonably high, they will be closed down immediately and be charged.

Still, the BPLO will also monitor all open gasoline stations on their pricing. If they go beyond the regulated price ceiling, they will be issued show-cause orders.

Rama said that he met with gas station operators during his meeting with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Metro Cebu and the Province are planning on unified guidelines for gasoline stations so that the entire island can control the supply.

“We already discussed the matter of fuel. We got optimistic response of depots and suppliers. Things are being augmented. As for Metro Cebu, we are in agreement to have unanimity in dispensing fuel,” said Rama.

This means that the earlier directive of the mayor may change once this agreement is put into legislation. For now, his directive will remain enforced.

Rama also said that operators promised that in the coming days, more gasoline stations will be open for the public.

