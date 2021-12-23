Outbound ships can now operate at full capacity — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ships departing from Cebu City ports are now allowed to operate at full capacity while maintaining minimum health standards.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center, issued an advisory that shipping lines departing from the port of Cebu City can operate at full capacity.

Previously, shipping lines had to limit the capacity of passenger vessels to 70 percent. But with the increase in number of passengers wanting to leave Cebu due to the crisis brought by super typhoon Odette, the government changed its stand.

“All passengers departing from the ports of Cebu City shall be required to observe the Mayor’s Directive No. 11-30-2021-01 following the minimum health standards and protocols like wearing of face masks, social distancing, and ventilation,” said the advisory.

The directive will remain in effect until the State of Calamity is lifted in the city.

Travelling passengers who are vaccinated need only present a vaccination card, while antigen or RT-PCR tests are required for unvaccinated individuals.

The EOC is also appealing to other local government units (LGUs) of destinations not to use the S-Pass system of Cebu City as this system is currently down for now.

Currently, Pier 1, Pier 3, and the Aduana Wharf is still currently crowded with passengers trying to leave Cebu.

Arriving supplies and aid are being prioritized in the ports for entry.

