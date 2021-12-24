Increase in foot traffic in Mandaue Public Market noted

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu— The Mandaue City Public Market has recorded an increase of about 50 percent in foot traffic after the onslaught of Super Tyhoon Odette last Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Edgar Seno, market administrator, said the average number of individuals entering the market per day is 300. But after the typhoon, the foot traffic increased by 150.

He said most of the people line up at the stalls selling butane gas and candles.

Seno believes the lack of electricity in some areas of the city is the reason why there is an increase of foot traffic in the market.

Seno said some of the prices of goods in the market, specifically fish, pork, chicken, and goat meat, have increased by around P30 due to the demand.

Seno assured that they always conduct price monitoring at the market and those who will be caught overpricing will be called out.

Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier said in a Facebook post that those who will take advantage of the situation will be apprehended.

Personnel of the city’s Business Processing and Licensing Office, Department of Trade and Industry, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and police have been roaming around the city to check the prices of goods.

/bmjo

