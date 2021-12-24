WBO decides to let Casimero keep crown subject to conditions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero was busy organizing a boxing match against a celebrity YouTuber, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) has decided that he retains his WBO world bantamweight title which was supposed to be vacated when he failed to defend it due to viral gastritis.

In a six-page amended resolution announced on Thursday, December 23, the WBO stated that Casimero will keep his WBO bantamweight world title subject to the conditions set forth in the resolution.

The 32-year old Casimero withdrew at the last minute of his mandatory title defense against British Paul “Baby Faced Assassin” Butler due to ‘viral gastritis’ on December 11 in Dubai, UAE.

Casimero (31-4, 21KOs) and Butler (33-2, 15KOs) were supposed to headline Probellum’s major fight card dubbed “Revolution” at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

After withdrawing, Casimero was immediately replaced by Ghanian contender Joseph Agbeko. The fight, however, was later scrapped by the card’s promoter.

Probellum is allowed 15 days to determine if they will reschedule the Casimero-Butler rematch or not.

Part of the rules in the amended resolution prohibits Casimero from engaging in any negotiations or participating or fighting without the express authorization from both WBO and Probellum.

Casimero is required to face Butler for his mandatory title defense. Otherwise, he will be stripped of the title if he withdraws anew be it from injury or failing to make the official weight.

The WBO also mentioned the same rules are applied to Butler. If he fails to follow the rules, he will also lose his mandatory challenger status.

The amended resolution was signed by WBO’s championship committee chairman Luis Batista Salas and was forwarded to WBO President Francisco Valcarcel and Probellum’s Harrison Whitman.

Ironically, Casimero is busy preparing for an exhibition boxing match against fellow YouTuber Jormiel Labador on December 28 in an undisclosed location in Manila.

Although the amended resolution did not specify if exhibition matches are also prohibited, it can affect Casimero’s current championship status in the WBO. /rcg

