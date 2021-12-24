CCPO official: Refrain from using firecrackers as Odette has left city susceptible to fires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, Colonel Josefino Ligan, said that all police stations are mobilized to patrol the interior barangays for Christmas eve and Christmas day.

In a press conference on December 24, 2021, Ligan said that he has instructed all stations to be on guard especially against individuals playing with firecrackers.

This is one of the major threats the city’s police are guarding against because the typhoon has left so much debris around the city that may catch fire due to the firecrackers, Ligan said.

Households may also be storing fuel, which is highly flammable and might cause fires.

“Karong panahona, kahibalo ta nga dali ra kaayo mokuyanap ang sunog. Ang mga dahong laya daghan pa. Daghang balay nga way kuryente, nagstock og crudo. Mao na ihikling usa ninyo ang pagpabuto,” said Ligan.

He has instructed police personnel to go to the interior barangays to remind residents not to use firecrackers.

All stations are also ready to respond to various incidents should the need arise.

For the assessment of the Misa De Gallo season, Ligan said this year has been generally peaceful.

“Hugot siguro gyod ang pag ampo sa atong mga tawo tungod sa pandemya nya tungod sa bagyo,” said the police director.

No untoward incidents have been recorded in the nine-day midnight masses that began on December 16 and ended on December 24.

Ligan is hoping for a peaceful Christmas this year despite the struggles the city is facing. /rcg

