OdettePH: Over 2K Liloan families get shelter assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Liloan town government distributed over P10 million worth of cash aid to families who lost their homes to super typhoon Odette.

Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a social media post they made sure to make the distribution of the P5, 000 shelter assistance per family on Friday, December 24, in time for the Christmas celebration.

“Despite the very limited time and resources, we made sure to release this right before Christmas knowing the suffering faced by so many families,” Frasco said.

This northern Cebu town listed 2,031 families whose homes were totally damaged by the super typhoon.

“The damage assessment was based on the data submitted by each of our 14 Barangays, verified in coordination with our MSWD,” Frasco said.

“If there are families not included by inadvertence, our LGU will still assist. Please contact your Barangay,” she added.

Frasco said that families whose homes were partially damaged, will also get their share of shelter assistance “of a different amount at a later date.”

