Talisay City cops confiscate P25K worth of firecrackers on Christmas Eve

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Talisay City confiscated at least P25, 000 worth of firecrackers that were sold on the city’s sidewalks on Christmas Eve.

But they did not enforce any arrests, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

Caballes said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas issued a written directive on the implementation of a ban after a meeting which he called two weeks ago with the police and fire personnel.

Gullas also announced on his social media page on Friday, December 24, his decision to implement a firecracker ban in their city, “to ensure that we have a safe celebration for our holidays.”

“Gibawal sad ang pagpabuto ug firecrackers karun ilabi na nga nihit kaayo ang atong supply sa tubig kay gipanggamit isip tabang sa atong mga constituents nga na-affected sa Typhoon Odette.Also, kung mogamit tag pabuto, posible sad nga makacause ni ug kalit nga sunog,” reads part of Gullas’ post.

Caballes said the ban will continue until the New Year’s Eve celebration.

He said that they have been doing recorridas in the different barangays in Talisay City to inform residents of the ban.

“Nag start nata ug recorida the other day against selling ug pag gamit sa mga firecrackers…Nag confiscate ta gahapon ug mga firecrackers na mga gpang baligya sa kalsada,” Caballes said.

On Facebook, Gullas said, the city government did not authorize the city fire department to issue permits to sell firecrackers during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The city did not also assign designated “firecracker zones,” he added.

Caballes is asking Talisay City residents to comply with the ban to avoid untoward incidents from happening.

Gullas, for his part, is urging his constituents to instead use noisemakers like horns, whistles, among others, as firecracker alternatives.

