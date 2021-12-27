CDNPaskoSaSugbo: A taxi driver’s Christmas wish

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They are everywhere, always ready should customers need to be transported to work, home or to wherever they want to be.

However, like any other Cebuano, taxi drivers are also badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon OdettePH.

Jose Cosmod of barangay Lahug in Cebu City, a taxi driver for 20 years now, said his only wish this Christmas is to continue to be resilient amidst all the chaos, confusion, and desperation brought about by the health crisis amplified by typhoon Odette which left a swath of destruction and death across Mindanao and the Visayas.

Saying that life always throws stones for one to pick a lesson or two, Cosmod said there will always be better days ahead.

Cosmod has been a taxi driver for 20 years, just one year shy of completely owning own his taxi unit as he sees being a cab driver as a lifetime profession.

For reasons he himself could not completely explain, Cosmod said he just loves driving for people, making sure that they arrive at their destinations safe and sound. Income on the side, he said being a taxi driver gives him immense joy and satisfaction aside from providing for him and his small family.

As optimistic as he is, Cosmod said there will always be humps and bumps along the way in this journey called life. What matters most, he says, is that one should always be ready to stand up after every fall.

Although he believes easy life is never assured in the coming days, he said his only wish for this Christmas is to be granted the same grit and fighting spirit that enabled him to rise after every fall, dust-up, and move ahead with the optimism of one who been through a lot. /rcg

