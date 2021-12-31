Avoid indiscriminate firing during New Year —CCPO exec 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen and civilian gun owners here are again reminded to avoid using and firing their firearms to welcome the new year.

Even if muzzle taping is again not implemented among policemen this year, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), reminded policemen to comply with the directives not to engage in indiscriminate firing.

Parilla expressed confidence on compliance as they did not record any violations from their personnel for the past years.

Parilla said that they already instructed all station commanders in 11 police stations about this.

These instructions from the CCPO stemmed from the directives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters to not implement the sealing of gun muzzles among its personnel.

This directive was released last Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Parilla further said that this reminder is among the concerns included in their information drive. He again appeals to the residents to be responsible and be safe in welcoming the New Year.

