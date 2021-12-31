Moderate to heavy rains on last day of the year in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The island of Cebu and most of Central Visayas is expected to meet the New Year with cold and wet weather brought about by a sustained shear line in the region.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan station (Pagasa-Mactan) revealed on Friday morning, December 31, 2021, that this shear line is bringing in moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms persisting throughout the day in the region.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist of PAGASA Mactan station, said in his morning update that Central Visayas can expect intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms for the next two days or until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

“Adunay shear line nakaapekto sa tibook Visayas. Makasinati ta og madag-umon nga panahon inubanan sa patak-patak nga pagulan,” said Eclarino.

Eclarino urged the public to monitor the rainfall advisory in their areas, which PAGASA will be issuing throughout the day. As of the time of writing, no rainfall warning has been issued for Cebu yet although the rain has been persisting.

Gale warning

A gale warning has been issued for the Visayas seaboard with waves reaching up to 4.5 meters high.

PAGASA is urging smaller vessels no to sail out to the sea for now. Ships are also forewarned of big waves affecting their voyages as well.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG) Camotes station has issued a temporary suspension of trips for vessels below 250 gross tonnage travelling from the Camotes Group of Islands to Cebu Island or Leyte.

They are encouraged to stay anchored in port until the gale warning is lifted. There are no reports of stranded passengers yet.

/bmjo

