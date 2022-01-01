Stabbing incidents, vehicular accidents greet 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons were stabbed while six vehicular accidents were reported as Cebu City residents welcomed year 2022.

These incidents were reported between 12 midnight to 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

CDRRMO said three of the six motor vehicle accidents were recorded in Barangay Sawang Calero while one each was reported in Barangays Pit-os, Pardo, and Mambaling.

The stabbing incidents, on the other hand, were reported in Barangays Punta Princessa and Basak Pardo.

Also, CDRRMO received two requests for assistance due to medical emergencies that were called in by residents of Barangays Kamputhaw and Hipodromo.

However, only one of the two stabbing incidents were reported to the police.

This happened at about 12:30 a.m. in Sitio Baskio, Barangay Basak Pardo and was reported to the Pardo Police Station.

Police Master Sargeant Rufino Paelmo, the desk officer of the Pardo Police station, said the victim was identified as Edimar Hantila Bunghanoy, 22 and a resident of Naga City, Cebu.

Bunghanoy’s companion identified the suspect as a certain Terso Cabarubias, who allegedly blocked their way while they were walking on the road in Sitio Baskio.

Cabarubias managed to flee after the incident.

“Sa initial investigation, the victim and the witness, while they were walking together in the interior portion of the Sitio Baskio, the suspect blocked them nya nagpagawas og kitchen knife. Gi-stab ang victim bahin sa dughan,” Paelmo told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Bunghanoy was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The second stabbing incident that happened in Barangay Punta Princessa was reported to the CDRRMO but it is yet to be reported to the Labangon Police Station.

Generally Peaceful

Renzo del Rosario, the CDRRMO Data Management chief, said the celebration of New Year’s Eve in Cebu City remained generally peaceful.

“Pagsugat sa bag.ong tuig, generally peaceful ra ang atong siyudad. Aduna lang tay mga localized incidents ato na gi anticipate sama sa mga disgrasiya sa motorsiklo tungod sa naka inom ug alcoholic beverages. Amo gi awhag pagmatngon ug dili mag drive ug motor na naka inom para luwas ang tanan.”

“Dako kaayo pasalamat sa atong mga heroes, atong Cebu City EMS crews nagatiman sa mga patiente pag New Years Eve celebration. This credit goes to their brilliant hardwork, compassion and dedication to the service of the people of Cebu City,” Del Rosario said in a text message to CDND.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said Cebuanos heard their appeal to refrain from the use of firecrackers during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Hapsay kaayo ang bagong tuig. Nisunod gyod ang mga tawo sa hangyo nga dili magpabuto. Naa man gyoy mga nagpabuto gamay ra unya kadyot ra,” said Parilla.

Parilla said he is grateful for the cooperation of the Cebuanos. / dcb

