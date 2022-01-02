Pagasa: Amihan to bring cold, cloudy weather

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon will bring cold and cloudy weather, with possible light rains, in the entire country on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said apart from the northeast monsoon, the state weather agency is currently not seeing any weather disturbance or low pressure area in the next three days.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay northeast monsoon or amihan ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa kaya’t possible ang makulimlim na panahon and may pag-ulan. In the next three days as of now ay wala tayong nakikitang namumuong sama ng panahon or LPA na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa, kaya’t possibly malamig na panahon po for the next two to three days ang ine-expect natin,” Bulquerin said in a weather forecast.

(Presently, the northeast monsoon affects the country so it’s possible that we will have cloudy skies with rain. In the next three days, as of now, we are not seeing an LPA that could affect the weather, that’s why we can expect cold weather in the next two to three days.)

According to Pagasa’s forecast, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience fair and cold weather with possible isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon. Bulquerin said it may still rain on the two regions on Monday.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 11 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy