COVID-19 vaccination in Talisay City resumes on Jan. 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Talisay City will already resume on Monday, January 3, its vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a social media post, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said they will open three sites – Starmall, Lagtang gymnasium, and St. Scholastica’s Academy in Tabunok.

Vaccination at Starmall is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the schedule at the two other venues is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

However, Gullas said, vaccination activities at Gaisano Mall in Barangay Laray remain suspended because of the lack of power supply there.

“Of the three available vaccination sites, only St. Scholastica’s Academy is currently offering booster shots. St. Scholastica’s Academy will serve as our temporary vaccination site until such time nga makabalik na ang kuryente sa Gaisano Laray. Lisod kaau kung mag bakuna didto human walay aircon,” the mayor said.

Gullas also apologized for the delay in the resume of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination.

“We couldn’t risk resuming our vax activities especially if daghan mag linya sa 2nd dose human init kaau ang lugar,” he explained.

“Please expect daghan taw kay 2nd doses during the 1st national vaccination day will be there for their 2nd doses,” Gullas added.

