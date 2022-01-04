Capitol to give P5k incentives to linemen, police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In appreciation of their efforts to reenergize Cebu following the devastation left by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), the Capitol will be providing cash incentives to linemen and police personnel.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in a recent press briefing, announced that they will be giving P5,000 worth of incentives to each lineman and police officer who helped in the province’s clearing and restoration efforts.

These included those from other regions who were deployed in Cebu as augmentation.

“We will also be releasing P5,000 incentive to all of our linemen of Cebeco (Cebu Electric Cooperative) 1, 2, and 3, and including VECO (Visayan Electric), and including those involved in the rapid energization of the province,” said Garcia.

The governor said the cash incentive is the province’s way of expressing appreciation and gratitude to linemen who worked 24/7 just to expedite re-energization in areas badly hit by Odette.

“This is our appreciation for our distribution utility workers that work day and night, and even during the holidays, for ensuring that we will be able to have power again especially sa atong vital facilities,” Garcia said.

The Capitol, in the meantime, is finalizing the list of linemen who are eligible to receive the financial incentive.

Power in Cebu went out during Odette’s onslaught. It took a couple of days for restoration works to start since roads were not passable due to felled poles and uprooted trees.

As of January 3, several areas in central and southern Cebu, which bore the brunt of Odette, have been partially re-energized.

