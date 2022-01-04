Cops reminded to comply with health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen here are once again reminded to strictly follow health protocols due to threat of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Despite having no reported case of COVID-19 among policemen and inmates of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as of January 4, 2022, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, reminds the policemen to strictly comply with basic health protocols such as wearing of face masks and observing the required social distancing.

Parilla said this as they are now planning again on safety measures for the city due to the spike of cases in Metro Manila.

READ: DOH exec: ‘It looks like the Omicron wave is upon us’

After the devastation caused by super typhoon Odette, Parilla noticed that the public has become more relaxed on compliance with health protocols.

Police has become considerate given the crisis but Parilla said that they will now continue to implement strict measures to avoid a surge in cases.

Aside from the police force, Parilla also reminds the public to be responsible with their actions and always have in mind the existing protocols.

Parilla earlier said that they have yet to meet with city officials on possible changes on the implementation of health protocols, considering that the National Capital Region was placed under a more stringent Alert Level 3.

READ: EOC mulls stricter protocols for inbound passengers from NCR

