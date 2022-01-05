Mandaue City starts delivering generator sets to barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government has started distributing heavy-duty generator sets to its barangays on Wednesday, January 5, 2021.

Mayor Jonas Cortes and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede led the turnover of the generator sets to the different barangay captains.

The city has already delivered generator sets to barangays Cubacub, Casili, Canduman, Tawason, Casuntingan, Labogon, Tingub, and Pagsabungan.

The city targets to deliver to all 27 barangays on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

Cortes said he wanted it to be delivered right away to help address the barangays’ lack of electricity.

The generator sets are expected to be a huge help to barangays as these can be used to energize water pumps and also charge cellphones and other rechargeable equipment.

“Ato’ng gipadalian, nag distribute ta aron matubag ang panginahanglan sa tubig ug aron makacharge ang mga kaigsuunan nato sa ila’ng cellphone, emergency lamp. Nahitabo ron nagsige nata og deliver og tubig sa mga kabarangayan nga dili na gyud maadto so we might as well energize sa water systems sa naglain-laing barangay, ” said Cortes.

Once electricity is back in the villages, these generator sets will be used as a standby power source in case supply is cut again.

Casili Barangay Captain Vidal Cabatingan said this would be a big help for the barangay.

“Dako kaayo ni og tabang, nanginahanglan gyud mi generator kay among source sa tubig puros deep well wala mi supply MCWD or unsa nga other kuan, hangtud karun nagsige gyapon mi hakot para sa mga tawo, ang uban nag inawayay na unsaon ta man nga tanan apektado,” said Cabatingan

He said this will be brought to the different areas in the barangays to energize the various deep well pumps.

Based on the Wednesday noon update posted by Visayan Electric Company on its Facebook page, it already energized some other areas in Mandaue City such as portions of barangays Maguikay, Alang-Alang, Casuntingan, portions of U.N Avenue, Gervacio Seno up to Tawason barangay hall, Sacris Extension Tipolo, M.C Briones Avenue in barangay Estancia, among others.

Other areas that were earlier energized were portions of Barangays Centro, Guizo, Tipolo, Banilad, Bakilid, and Subangdaku.

