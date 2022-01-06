MVPSF donates booster shots for PH SEAG delegates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Manuel V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) has donated 500 booster shots of the Moderna vaccine for the Philippine delegation to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino thanked MVPSF for ensuring the safety and health of the national team members who will vie in the biennial regional games.

MVPSF President Al Panlilio committed the booster shots on Thursday, January 6, saying it’s part of the foundation’s commitment to the POC where he serves as First Vice President and in charge of POC’s vaccination program.

“This is our early commitment to the POC and the moment all documents have been completed by the delegation members, they’ll immediately get their booster shots,” said Panlilio.

“It’s absolutely a big help,” Tolentino said, adding that members of the delegation who couldn’t be accommodated by the 500 booster shots will get their third vaccines in Tagaytay City.

“Some of the athletes I think already got their booster shots, so for those who will not make it, we will shoulder it in Tagaytay City,” said Tolentino.

In total, the POC listed 626 athletes who will carry the country’s colors in 39 of the 40 sports featured in this year’s SEAG which is slated from May 12 to 23.

Tolentino added that they will announce the booster shot schedules in both Tagaytay and Metro Manila as soon as they’re finished arranging the venue and documents.

Last year, the bPOC conducted a vaccination program for the national team members in Manila in coordination with the Manila LGU as part of the SEA Games preparation.

The 31st SEA Games was originally scheduled in December last year but was rescheduled to May this year due to the uptrend of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam.

Close to a thousand athletes and coaches and national sports association officials—except those locked down in the provinces—got their two doses of Sinovac vaccines.

On the other hand, the booster shots from the MVPSF, according to Tolentino are intended not just for the 31st SEA Games, but also for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

