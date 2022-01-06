Vaccination program in Cebu City picks up pace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaccination program in Cebu City is finally picking up after being temporarily put on hold due to Typhoon Odette.

The City Health Department (CHD) has opened at least 15 sites for the vaccination with some sites allowing the first dose, second dose, and booster shots.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said they have noticed an increase in individuals getting vaccinated this week.

Ibones said that since Monday, January 3, 2022, they have vaccinated over 25,000 individuals in different sites.

“Ubay-ubay na ang nagpabakuna sa first dose, niabot nag 500 ka buok since Monday,” he said.

One of the reasons why the vaccination may have increased is due to the threat of the Omicron variant.

Recently, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said that two transiting Filipinos from abroad and quarantined here in Cebu proved positive to the Omicron variant.

The threat of this new variant may have been one of the reasons why people are getting vaccinated and promptly appearing for their second dose.

There are 18 sites open on Friday, January 7, 2022, including Robinsons Galleria and Cybergate, SM City Cebu and Seaside, Ayala Center Cebu, UC Banilad, and other pop-up sites.

Ibones admits they continue to struggle due to the limitations in communication, internet signal, and even the online system is down following the typhoon.

Registration online is no longer a necessity to get vaccinated and residents can simply go to a site and get vaccinated.

The city hall staff will be the ones to input the data online for the resident.

“For now kay guba man gyod ato system, Cebu City residents lang sa gyod ato icater. Dili ta ka cater og non-residents kay di nato macheck ilang vaccination nga details online,” said Ibones.

The CHD is optimistic that the vaccination program will continue to improve as the city’s situation after the typhoon improves as well.

This is crucial as the threat of the Omicron is looming over the city. /rcg

