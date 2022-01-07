Kinasang-an fire displaces 158 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 158 individuals were reportedly displaced in a fire that hit 47 houses around 1:35 am on Friday, January 7, 2022, in barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

Fire Officer ( FO3) Fulbert Navarro, fire investigator, stated in his report that they have initially listed at least 158 individuals who were left homeless after a fire hit a Muslim compound in Sitio Paradise 3.

After almost an hour of putting out the fire, Navarro said that there was one person who was injured although he has yet to verify the identity of this person as of this posting.

After receiving the report around 1:35 am, they arrived at the area at 1:40 am and started putting out the fire until it was declared as fire out at 2:25am.

Navarro said that the total damage of property was pegged to at least P900,000 from around 47 houses, 46 of which were totally burned and one was partially burned. These houses sit in a 600 square meter area and were mostly made up of light materials.

Navarro further added that there were at least 56 families affected from this dawn fire. Fortunately, no casualties was reported from the said incident.

Navarro said that they invited an individual whom he identified as a person of interest to get his statement about the incident. He opted not to disclose the name pending their investigation.

Navarro further admitted that they faced difficulty in accessing the said area as this has narrow pathways wherein their engines could not easily enter it. Regardless, they were able to put it out before this could affect more houses nearby.

/BMJO

