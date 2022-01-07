VIDEO: Fire razes residential area in Kinasang-an, Cebu City
Here’s a video footage of the fire that razed 26 houses in sitio Paradise 3 in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City on Friday dawn, January 7, 2022.
According to the city’s fire officials, the fire was reported at 1:35 a.m., was raised to first alarm at 1:49 a.m., and was declared ‘fire out’ at 2:25 a.m.
Fire investigator F03 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Office said the fire incident affected 26 houses made mostly of light materials and spread over a 600 square-meter area.
/bmjo
